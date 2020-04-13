Catholic World News

Latin America’s bishops consecrate region to Our Lady of Guadalupe

April 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, primate of Mexico, led the consecration at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City at the conclusion of Mass on Easter Sunday (video).

