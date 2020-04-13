Cardinal Pell’s Easter message: In suffering, we find redemption

Catholic World News

April 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Australian

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pell also sent Easter greetings to his Italian friends.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!