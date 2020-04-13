Catholic World News

Italian TV show receives surprise papal phone call

April 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, in this moment, I think of the crucified Lord and the many stories of the crucified throughout history, those of today, of this pandemic: doctors, nurses, nuns, priests, who have died on the front line, like soldiers, who have given their life out of love, resilient like Mary under their crosses, in their communities, their hospitals, caring for the sick,” Pope Francis said. Also today there are men and women who die on the cross for love, and this thought comes to mind at the moment.”

