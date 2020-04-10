Catholic World News

USCCB president leads national recitation of Litany of the Sacred Heart

April 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Los Angeles (text, video)

CWN Editor's Note: “This opportunity to pray together during the coronavirus pandemic offers a special moment of unity for the faithful during a time when communities throughout the United States and worldwide are physically unable to congregate for Holy Week and Easter because of COVID-19,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement.

