Catholic World News

As CO19 peaks, New York City’s hospitals prepare ‘live or die’ guidance

April 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: On April 3, three committee chairmen of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement on health-care rationing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!