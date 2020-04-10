Catholic World News

CO19 victims have ‘inalienable right’ to priests’ help, Cardinal Sarah says

April 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “No one as the right to deprive a sick or dying person of the spiritual assistance of a priest,” the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. “It is an absolute and inalienable right.” Cardinal Sarah also invited the Church in Germany to “renounce state subsidies,” and said that wealth has tempted the Church there to “change Revelation, to create another magisterium.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!