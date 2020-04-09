Catholic World News

Church shutdowns no threat to religious liberty, says Archbishop Lori

April 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore has rejected complaints that restrictions on church services are an offense against religious liberty. “We do not feel as though we have been forced into doing this by the government,” he told Crux. “We feel like we’re doing the right thing.” The archbishop strongly criticized Catholics who have attended Mass in defiance of diocesan bans. “It puts people’s lives at risk, and I believe it also defies reason,” he said.

