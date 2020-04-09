Catholic World News

English bishops: priests must obey restrictions on visiting hospital patients

April 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of England and Wales have advised priests not to challenge hospital officials who deny them access to patients. “Priests and chaplains must follow the visiting instructions from Hospital and Trust authorities,” read the statement from the episcopal conference, signed by Bishop Paul Mason. “Whilst this runs counter to our instinct to provide end-of-life sacramental and pastoral care...minimising the spread of the virus must be the priority of all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!