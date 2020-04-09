Catholic World News

Vatican thanks China for donation of health supplies

April 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has released a statement of gratitude to China for the donation of supplies needed to fight the CO19 epidemic. “The Holy See appreciates the generous gesture and expresses gratitude to the bishops, the Catholic faithful, the institutions and all the other Chinese citizens for this humanitarian initiative,” said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

