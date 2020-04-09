Catholic World News

At least 96 priests have died in pandemic

April 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Avvenire (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, which was published on Palm Sunday, 12 priests have died in Milan, and 24 in Bergamo. Bishop Francesco Beschi of Bergamo has decided to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass in a hospital chapel, rather than in his cathedral (Italian-language link).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

