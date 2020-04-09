Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader issues Holy Thursday letter to priests

April 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “From the start, we ourselves must travel the spiritual path of conversion to the fullness of Christ,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See. “Only a converted priest, who unceasingly recognizes, in the light of Christ’s Gospel, the truth about himself, overcomes his own sin and grows in holiness, can help other people convert and rediscover the road to God.”

