Catholic World News

Israeli president, Pope discuss ‘enemy’ virus, exchange holiday greetings in phone call

April 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Times of Israel

CWN Editor's Note: “When you light your holiday candles tonight in Israel, we will all be with you,” Pope Francis told President Reuven Rivlin, according to the report. “I will be with you in my heart and in my prayers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!