US bishops cancel June meeting in Detroit

April 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Even if the numerous temporary restrictions on public gatherings resulting from conditions associated with COVID-19 are lessened by June, the priority for the physical and pastoral presence of the bishop in his See will be acute to tend to the faithful,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

