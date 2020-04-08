Catholic World News

Pandemic’s economic toll just starting to show for both nation, Church

April 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Where we can, we will continue to have folks working,” said the senior director of human resources of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. “A last resort is to have our employees go on furlough, which would mean they wouldn’t have any income.”

