Federal appeals court allows Texas to ban most abortions during virus crisis

April 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Overturning a lower court decision, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that “when faced with a society-threatening epidemic, a state may implement emergency measures that curtail constitutional rights so long as the measures have at least some ‘real or substantial relation’ to the public health crisis.”

