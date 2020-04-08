Catholic World News

In new interview, Pope Francis says pandemic can be a ‘place of conversion’

April 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Austen Ivereigh, author of a 2019 papal biography, Pope Francis called for attentive concern for the poor, adding that “we have to slow down our rate of production and consumption and to learn to understand and contemplate the natural world.” Decrying a throwaway culture, the Pope praised Humanae Vitae and lamented the abortion of unborn children with Down syndrome.

