Catholic World News

Colombia: 19 priests suspended, suspected ‘network of abusers’

April 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Oscar Urbina of Villavicencio, Colombia, has suspended 15 priests who were suspected of sexual abuse. A local radio station reported that those priests, and four priests from other dioceses, “apparently formed a network of abusers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!