Orthodox ‘fanatics’ fined for breaking Greek quarantine

April 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: More than 100 Orthodox worshippers have been fined for breaking a quarantine imposed by the government in Greece. Authorities cited participants in two liturgical services, in the towns of Agia Varvara and Patras. A government spokesman, noting that the Orthodox hierarchy had agree to abide by the quarantine, said that the services “have nothing to do with the faithful but with the fanatics.”

