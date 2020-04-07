Catholic World News

Congo cardinal: ‘We are terrified’ of CO19

April 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are terrified of the possible spread of COVID-19 here in Congo; we have no means or logistical solutions to deal with it and it would be a disaster,” said Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa. “Here, the slogan ‘stay home’ in many cases would make no sense, because houses are precarious, up to about 10-15 people live in a small room, and the vast majority of our population lives on the street all day.”

