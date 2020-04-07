Catholic World News

Head of Iran’s Muslim seminaries writes letter to Pope, calls for greater collaboration with Church

April 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Alireza Arafi wrote, “I take this opportunity to announce that the Seminary and its professors, scholars, and students are ready to exchange scientific, cultural and relief experiences, especially in the virtual field, and to open a new chapter of collaboration with International scientific centers, universities, religious centers, leaders of divine religions, official organizations of countries, and specifically the institution of Catholic Christianity in order to form a community of divine religions to serve humanity.”

