Wisconsin bishop travels to healthcare facilities, blesses them with Blessed Sacrament
April 07, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Ricken, 67, was appointed bishop of Green Bay in 2008.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
