Catholic World News

Jerusalem archbishop blesses city with relic of Holy Cross

April 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Custodia Sanctae Terrae

CWN Editor's Note: “The city is closed, the world is closed,” Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa said on Palm Sunday at the place where Jesus wept over Jerusalem. The prelate also published a Palm Sunday message that began, “Today we have not celebrated the solemn and beautiful entrance of Jesus to the city of Jerusalem like every year, with faithful from all the parishes of the diocese and with pilgrims from all over the world … What is the Lord saying to us? Why all this?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!