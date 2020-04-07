Catholic World News

English cardinal calls for prayer for Prime Minister Boris Johnson

April 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a personal fight on his hands against the vicious coronavirus and needs our prayers,” Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster said after Johnson was admitted to an intensive care unit. “Let us pray for him, all who are suffering and our NHS [National Health Service] workers caring for them.”

