USCCB leader join in statement on health-care rationing during pandemic

April 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Three committee chairmen of the US bishops’ conference has issued a “reminder that in a time of crisis we must not discriminate against persons solely on the basis of disability or age by denying them medical care.” The statement echoes a directive issued last week by the Office of Civil Rights in the Department of Justice. The USCCB statement is signed by Archbishops Joseph Naumann and Paul Coakley and Bishop Kevin Rhoades, who chair, respectively the bishops’ committees on pro-life activities, domestic justice, and doctrine.

