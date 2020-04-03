Catholic World News

Vatican offers recommendations for Eastern Catholics’ paschal celebrations

April 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Considering the different ritual traditions and the Easter celebrations according to their respective calendars, it is not possible to issue a unitary provision that would cover all the uses present in each Church,” said the Congregation for the Eastern Churches. “Nevertheless, it seems appropriate to share the following recommendations.”

