Taiwan’s ambassador delivers aid to quarantined nuns in Rome

April 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1892, the Daughters of St. Camillus serve the sick and elderly. Seventeen of the 24 sisters in the institute’s convent in Rome have tested positive for CO19.

