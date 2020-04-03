Catholic World News

Northern Ireland’s bishops decry abortion regulations

April 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are saddened and dismayed at the Government’s decision to introduce extreme regulations for the delivery of abortion services in Northern Ireland,” the bishops said on March 31. “Their implementation will facilitate one of the most liberal abortion regimes anywhere in the world. During the pandemic when so much is being done to protect lives, these regulations do not reflect the overwhelming will of most people in Northern Ireland to protect the life of every human being.”

