Catholic World News

7th Holy See employee tests positive, Vatican announces

April 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The employee’s wife, who works in an Italian hospital, had earlier contracted CO19. “The various bodies and departments of the Holy See and the Vatican City State continue only in essential, mandatory and unavoidable activities, clearly adopting, to the maximum extent possible, the appropriate measures already communicated, which include remote work,” said Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!