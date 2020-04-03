Catholic World News

Jihadists fly their flag in Mozambique—a ‘disgrace,’ bishop says

April 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “The first victims of these attacks are Muslims,” the Fides news agency reported. “So much so that the Islamic community is terrified. But even Christians are afraid of being victims of these senseless assault.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!