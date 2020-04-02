Catholic World News

Compassion, fraternity are keys in annual Vatican greeting to Buddhists

April 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In an annual message to the world’s Buddhists, the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue compared Prince Siddhartha (the Buddha) with St. Francis of Assisi, noting that both men renounced their noble status. The Vatican message, timed for the Buddhist feast of Vesakh, noted: “Everything is related. Interdependence brings us back to the theme of compassion and fraternity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!