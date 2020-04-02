Catholic World News

High court decision in Pell case due next week

April 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Australia’s High Court will release a decision on the appeal by Cardinal George Pell next Tuesday, April 7. The cardinal has appealed his conviction of sexual abuse, with his lawyers arguing that the original jury decision was unreasonable and an appeals court wrongly placed the burden of proof on the defendant rather than the prosecution. The High Court could affirm the jury verdict, or order a new trial, or order the cardinal’s acquittal.

