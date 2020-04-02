Catholic World News

Cellphones not permitted in Confession, archbishop advises

April 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Leonard Blair of Hartford, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Divine Worship, said that “he was informed by Archbishop Arthur Roche, Secretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship at the Vatican, that using a cellphone for the sacrament poses a threat against the seal of confession. Even the use of a cellphone to help amplify the voices of a confessor and penitent who can see each other is not allowed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).



