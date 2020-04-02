Catholic World News

Citing religious freedom, Denver man files suit challenging state, city stay-at-home orders

April 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The lawsuit states, “As a result of the Orders listed above that restrict the gathering of more than ten people at a time, the plaintiff’s parish has ceased conducting weekly Mass, has ceased offering the Eucharist, and has ceased hearing confessions. The defendants’ conduct has impaired the plaintiff’s ability to freely exercise his religious faith, in violation of the First Amendment.”

