Vatican issues votive Mass in time of pandemic, special prayer for Good Friday

April 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments has published the prayers of the votive Mass in Latin (p. 1) and several vernacular languages, including English (p. 8). Likewise, the special Good Friday prayer is available in Latin (p. 1) and English (p. 4). The Congregation also issued accompanying decrees.

