Kenya’s bishops denounce police brutality in enforcing anti-virus measures

April 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Police across Kenya reportedly [used] excessive force, beating and tear gassing crowds of people on their way home from work,” Human Rights Watch reported. “In Mombasa, police forced crowds of people to lie down together, in some cases on top of each other, as they beat, kicked, and slapped them for allegedly violating curfew. The crowds of tear gassed travelers, who did not have protective gear, coughed and yelled hysterically as police descended on them with batons, kicks, and blows.”

