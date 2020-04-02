Catholic World News

CO19 crisis highlights ‘the spiritual emptiness of many people,’ Vatican cardinal says

April 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vicar General for Vatican City State, Cardinal Angelo Comastri, made his remarks as he recalled Pope St. John Paul II 15 years after his death.

