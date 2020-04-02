Catholic World News

‘Remain in the Lord,’ Pope preaches at weekday Mass

April 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on April 1 (video), Pope Francis preached on John 8:31: “If you remain in my word, you will truly be my disciple.” The Pontiff also prayed for those “who work in the media, who work to communicate. They are working so that people are not so isolated; for the education of children, to help us to bear this time of isolation.”

