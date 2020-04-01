Catholic World News

Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew’s visit to US postponed

April 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople has postponed a scheduled visit to the US, which was to take place in May, because of the CO19 epidemic. The Ecumenical Patriarch was to visit Boston, New York, Washington, and South Bend, Indiana—where he was scheduled to receive an honorary degree from Notre Dame.

