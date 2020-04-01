Catholic World News

Leading Florida megachurch pastor arrested for violating rules amid virus outbreak

April 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Rodney Howard-Browne of River Church in Tampa was among a group of 17 Evangelical Protestant pastors who met with President Trump in the Oval Office in 2017.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

