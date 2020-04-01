Catholic World News

Indian diocese offers its 140 Catholic schools to house CO19 patients

April 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Agnelo Gracias, the apostolic administrator of Jullundur (Jalandhar) in the northern Indian state of Punjab (map), also “directed all parish priests to provide food and other help to migrant laborers in their areas who have lost work or been stranded after India began a 21-day lockdown.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!