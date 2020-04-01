Catholic World News

‘We will not stop,’ Economy of Francesco’s organizers pledge in message to the Pope

April 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Economy of Francesco, an international meeting between young economists and Pope Francis, was scheduled to take place in Assisi from March 26-28, and has been rescheduled for November.

