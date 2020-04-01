Catholic World News

St. John Paul’s encyclical on human life is ‘medicine for our times,’ Denver archbishop says

April 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 1995, Pope St. John Paul II issued Evangelium Vitae (The Gospel of Life), his encyclical letter on the value and inviolability of human life. “Some have advanced the argument that climate change or immigration are assaults against human life that are just as morally serious as abortion and euthanasia,” said Archbishop Samuel Aquila. “But these issues are qualitatively and morally different.”

