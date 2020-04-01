Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman praises, criticizes $2.2-trillion relief packgage

April 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In welcoming the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Archbishop Paul Coakley, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, said that “it was disappointing that certain aid and relief was not extended to the undocumented, and extremely concerning that testing and access to health care coverage was denied to certain immigrants. The health and wellbeing of all in this crisis is threatened if anyone is categorically excluded from getting help.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!