Holy See flies flags at half-staff

March 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, in solidarity with Italy, the Holy See will fly flags at half-mast in mourning, to express its closeness to the victims of the pandemic in Italy and around the world, to their families and to those who generously fight to bring it to an end,” Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, announced on March 31.

