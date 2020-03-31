Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols: Obligation to Easter duties removed this year

March 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The obligation to our Easter Duties to go to Confession and receive Holy Communion is removed from us,” the Archdiocese of Westminster stated. Instead, says Cardinal Nichols, “we can make an Act of Perfect Contrition to express our deep sorrow at our sins against the goodness of God.”

