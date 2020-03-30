Catholic World News

Economic concerns must not stop CO19 measures, Pope says

March 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to an Argentine judge, Pope Francis has insisted that strict measures to control the CO19 epidemic must continue, even at the risk of economic disaster. “It would be said if the opposite was chosen,” he said, charging that this course would amount to “genocide.” He said that government efforts to control the disease are “always for the common good.”

