‘Refrain from visiting churches,’ Russian Orthodox patriarch tells faithful

March 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The most intransigent Orthodox see the Patriarch’s change of stance as a surrender to the ‘phobias of the godless,’” AsiaNews reported.

