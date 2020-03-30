Catholic World News

Venezuela’s bishops encourage journalists to bear witness to the truth despite censorship

March 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Venezuela saw “more violations to freedom of expression in 2019 than in the last eight years,” the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas recently reported.

