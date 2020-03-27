Catholic World News

Pope asks faithful to join in worldwide prayer today

March 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has renewed an urgent invitation for the faithful around the world to join him in prayer on Friday, March 27, at 6 pm Rome time (1 pm EDT). As he announced last Sunday, and repeated during his Wednesday public audience, the Pope will give an Urbi et Orbi blessing, and those who participate in the ceremony online may receive a plenary indulgence, subject to the usual conditions. All participation will be remote; the Pope will lead the prayers in an empty St. Peter’s Square.

