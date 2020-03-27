Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre closed due to CO19

March 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Church, Greek Orthodox Church, and Armenian Apostolic Church share the basilica, built over the site of our Lord’s Crucifixion and Resurrection (Encyclopaedia Britannica article). The Order of Friars Minor (Franciscan order) offers a glimpse of life at the basilica without pilgrims; seven Masses are celebrated each day.

